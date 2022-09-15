Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the August 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

