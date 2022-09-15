Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.29% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 523,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNOM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

