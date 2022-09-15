Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 56,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 150,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

