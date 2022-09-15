Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.20.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
