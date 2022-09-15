Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Shares Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC owned about 0.51% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNRG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RNRG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,474. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.