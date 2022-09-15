Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 11,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,766. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

