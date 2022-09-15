GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,378. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.