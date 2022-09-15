GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,378. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

