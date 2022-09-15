Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Globant Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $223.26 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average is $213.84.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.