Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 151,128 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 32,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

