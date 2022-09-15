GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.