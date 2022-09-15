GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 12,704 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 158,800.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 262,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,760. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

