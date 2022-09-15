GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

