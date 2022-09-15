GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 621,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,566,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.88. The company had a trading volume of 161,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

