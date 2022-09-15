GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $412.64. 42,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,117. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

