GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 159 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $500.00. 75,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.92 and its 200 day moving average is $551.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.