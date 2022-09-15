GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 934 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,110,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,124. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

