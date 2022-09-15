GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $1 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 54,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.0 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

