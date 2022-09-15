Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 573,909 shares.The stock last traded at $12.90 and had previously closed at $12.95.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 388,432 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

