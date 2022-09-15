GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the August 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GoHealth Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GOCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 10,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,779. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GoHealth by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,117,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GoHealth by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

