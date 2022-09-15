Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,080. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.