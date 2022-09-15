Goldex Token (GLDX) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $171,462.27 and $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldex Token has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

About Goldex Token

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

