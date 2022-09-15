Golem (GLM) Trading Up 52.7% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (GLM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $352.82 million and approximately $100.97 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

