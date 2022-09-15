Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,932 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3,902.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Adobe by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,353,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.76. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.