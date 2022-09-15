Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,103 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 416.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39,353.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 135,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.