Gradient Investments LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.24% of LCI Industries worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LCII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
LCI Industries Price Performance
LCI Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.
LCI Industries Company Profile
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LCI Industries (LCII)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.