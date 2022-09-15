Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 150,434.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 195.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 242.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,012 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $314.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 199.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.