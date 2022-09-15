Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

