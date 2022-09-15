Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $12,572,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

