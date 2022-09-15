Gradient Investments LLC Sells 280,993 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,993 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Travel + Leisure worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

