Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

WM stock opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

