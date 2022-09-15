Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.82

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

