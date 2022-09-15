Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 0.3 %

Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 1,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,578,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 608,086 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 68.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 1,213,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

