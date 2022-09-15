Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 35,990 shares.The stock last traded at $56.92 and had previously closed at $56.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 213.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,418.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

