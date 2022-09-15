Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,356. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

