Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.