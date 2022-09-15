H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

