Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Critical Contrast

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.71% 26.47% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.49 $115.74 million $0.89 21.75

Dividends

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy. Haier Electronics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibson Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gibson Energy pays out 131.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haier Electronics Group and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Summary

Haier Electronics Group beats Gibson Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haier Electronics Group

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

