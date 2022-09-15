Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $263,732,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

AMAT stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 466,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,398. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

