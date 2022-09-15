Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.