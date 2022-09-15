Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $136,225.26 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $136,225.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hallador Energy

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

