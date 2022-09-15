HaloSource (LON:HAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.
HaloSource Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.95.
HaloSource Company Profile
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
See Also
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for HaloSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HaloSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.