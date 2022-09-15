Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HMDPF stock traded up 0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting 12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is 12.49. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of 8.60 and a 52 week high of 13.98.

Hammond Power Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

