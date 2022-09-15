Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.12. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 125,852 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,092,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after buying an additional 1,993,626 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $50,201,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,259,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,523,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,812,000 after buying an additional 314,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

