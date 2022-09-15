HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 33.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.87. 19,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,155. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

