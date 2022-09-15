HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 6.0 %

HTCR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 31,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,339. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

