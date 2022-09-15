Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,921 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,866 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $167,910,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

VRTX stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $284.50. 10,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.83 and a 200-day moving average of $271.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

