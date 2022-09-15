Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $95,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 32.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 46,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

