Hess Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

HES stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

