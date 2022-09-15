Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Himax Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Himax Technologies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
