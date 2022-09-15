Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 240.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Trading Up 1.8 %

HTHIY stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.05. 25,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,469. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

